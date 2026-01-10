A surge in break-ins makes repairs harder at Lompoc Bike Park

River Bend Bike Park in Lompoc is closed due to storm damage, but some riders are still forcing their way in by cutting chains, causing more damage to the dirt jumps. Lompoc Trails Chairman Dave Baker says volunteers usually repair the jumps on weekends, working around unsafe conditions and poor drainage. However, recent break-ins have made that work much harder.

"Frustrating because they cause so much damage. And those riders aren't the ones that come and help us maintain the park. But then also at the same time, I have a certain empathy for them because I want them to be somewhere and, having fun," said Barker.

If you are interested in helping repair the park after the break-ins, visit lompochikeandbike.com/voluteers