Allan Hancock College offering free barber program

Aspiring barbers now have a tuition-free path to a new career through Allan Hancock College Community Education's new noncredit barbering program, launching this fall.

Offered in partnership with Cosmoton Academy in Lompoc, the year-long program provides the 1,000 hours of training required by the California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology to qualify for the state licensing exam.

Students will receive classroom instruction and hands-on experience in haircutting, shaving, beard grooming, chemical services, sanitation, customer service and California barbering laws.

While tuition is free, students are responsible for textbooks, barbering supplies, uniforms and state licensing fees.

Eligible applicants must be at least 17 years old, have completed the 10th grade or equivalent, and meet California licensing requirements.

An interest list is now open for prospective students, with selected applicants invited to attend a mandatory orientation before enrollment.

The program is designed to prepare graduates for careers in barber shops, salons, men's grooming businesses or even shop ownership.