Allan Hancock's women’s fire camp is preparing future female firefighters for the workforce

Women ages 15-25 were invited to visit Allan Hancock’s Public Safety Training Center to learn the tough work of becoming a firefighter through hands-on training and activities.

“There’s a huge need for female firefighters in California," says Allan Hancock's Fire Technology Coordinator John Cecena.

The college held its second annual Women’s Fire Camp on Saturday to help encourage more women to go into the firefighting workforce.

“We just have an underrepresentation of women, and we want them to know the job path is open for them,” he says.

The full 8-hour day gave women the opportunity to learn ladder operations, fire hoses, ropes, practice search and rescue, and pry open doors.

Women who have graduated from Allan Hancock's program or are employed by fire departments around California volunteered their time to help run the program.

Annie Ackert works for Lompoc City Fire and graduated from Allan Hancock.

"It was something I wanted to help out with, because going into the fire service, I didn’t know all of the different things that we have to know, so this is a really unique opportunity,” says Ackert.

Miranda Meza says that she attended the first annual Fire Camp last year and felt inspired to return for a second time.

“Anybody can do this job if they really put their mind, ambitions, and talents into it," she shares. "It’s for anybody that’s willing and encouraged to put themselves out there.”

Organizers plan to continue the annual camp for the foreseeable future, and they hope to soon add a young men’s boot camp as well.