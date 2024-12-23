Attendees dive in paws-first at Lompoc Aquatic Center's 'Pooch Plunge'

On Sunday afternoon in Lompoc, the community was invited to take a plunge with their furry companions.

Locals headed to the Lompoc Aquatic Center for this season's Pooch Plunge— an event that allowed pet owners to swim alongside their pets.

The function was organized by Lompoc Parks and Recreation, which hosted another Pooch Plunge in August.

If you missed the fun on Sunday, you can find out when the next Pooch Plunge is by visiting the Lompoc Aquatic Center's page on the Parks and Recreation website.