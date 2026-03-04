Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cabrillo High School students to perform 'Peanuts'-inspired musical

Cabrillo High School students rehearse for their production of "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" in March 2026.
Theater students at Cabrillo High School in Lompoc are getting ready to showcase their production of "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown."

Final rehearsals are underway ahead of Friday's debut performance.

The show is based on the iconic "Peanuts" comic strip.

"Every time I get to be on stage and be with these people that I really like, I really do love them; it's like a second family. But being able to perform with these people and form these connections is just so special to me, and it's something that I cherish," said Kameron Flowers, Cabrillo High School senior.

Performances are scheduled to take place on Fridays and Saturdays, March 6-7 and 13-14.

Tickets are available online.

