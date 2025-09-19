Cadets honored at Hancock College CORE Custody Academy graduation

Fourteen cadets graduated from Allan Hancock College’s (AHC) CORE Custody Academy on Friday during a ceremony held at the college’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.

Officials say all 14 graduates of CORE Academy Class #20 completed a comprehensive California Standards and Training for Corrections course consisting of 260 hours of instruction.

According to AHC, the six-week academy is designed to prepare students mentally, morally, emotionally, and physically to work as correctional officers.

Some of the academy instruction reportedly included emergency planning in a custody facility, report writing, ethics, investigation procedures, contraband, arrest and control, physical fitness training, CPR/First Aid, and emergency vehicle operations.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown delivered the keynote address, reminding graduates that their role extends beyond daily duties.

“The high standard you set and the example by which you lead can serve as an inspiration to those that follow you,” said Brown during the ceremony.

Drawing a comparison to Chemical Agents Day, one of the most challenging portions of the academy, valedictorian Jacob Saviers emphasized how unity and reliance on one another carried the class forward.

“We proved to ourselves and each other that we could achieve what we put our minds to when we work together as a team,” Saviers said during his speech.

Officials say 12 of the CORE Academy graduates will go on to work as custody deputies for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, and two will serve with the Lompoc Police Department.

The CORE Academy Class #20 graduates included Brian Aceves, Paul Alam, Adalberto Cazares, Claudia Dominguez, Steve Heisler, Rosa Matteotti, David Mesa, Paul Recinos, Trevor Rutland, Jacob Saviers, Jordan Scott, Brad Sylvester, Richard Torres, and Daniel Valadez.

To learn more about Hancock’s CORE Custody Academy, visit the program website.