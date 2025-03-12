Caltrans to discuss Hwy 1 safety concerns at public meeting Wednesday evening

For many residents, this week's rain is raising concerns about road safety in parts of the Central Coast.

Caltrans is scheduled to hold a meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss some of those safety concerns regarding Highway 1 near Vandenberg Village.

Community members are invited to attend the event at the Cabrillo High School Cafeteria from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

During the meeting, officials say they will discuss a recently completed high friction surface treatment project that will reportedly enhance the safety of the road in wet weather conditions.

Caltrans representatives are also slated to present several proposed modifications to Highway 1, including a restricted turn at the Santa Lucia Canyon Rd. intersection.