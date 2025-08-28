City of Lompoc Transit to launch new bus services, increased fares

City of Lompoc Transit (COLT) is set to introduce a slate of service enhancements beginning Tuesday, Sept. 2.

City officials say these enhancements are designed to improve access to public transit while also enhancing the service’s attractiveness to a greater share of Lompoc Valley residents.

First, COLT will launch its new H Street Shuttle, which will travel along H Street between Mission Plaza and the Transit Plaza at Cypress Avenue and I Street.

The H Street Shuttle will offer timed connections with each of COLT’s four local routes:



Route 1 – South Lompoc

Route 2 – Central Lompoc

Route 3 – North Lompoc

Route 4 – Vandenberg Village

Second, the city will debut COLT RIDE, an on-demand service offering flexible, shared rides within Lompoc city limits as well as Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Officials say COLT RIDE eliminates the need to travel to a traditional bus stop. Instead, RIDE customers can request a pick-up by using the Ride Pingo app and searching for COLT RIDE.

Ride Pingo is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play, or by calling (805) 736-7666.

COLT RIDE will operate Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with the last trip request time being 9 p.m.

Saturday operations will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last trip request time being 4 p.m.

The fares for the new on-demand COLT RIDE are $2.00 for trips beginning and ending within Lompoc city limits, and $4.00 for trips to or from Mission Hills or Vandenberg Village.

According to city officials, all COLT RIDE vehicles are ADA accessible, ensuring safe and inclusive service for all passengers.

COLT RIDE will expand COLT’S ADA Paratransit offerings, providing a complementary service for riders who qualify through ADA certification. ADA Paratransit is a shared, origin-to-destination ride service available to persons with disabilities. Eligible riders can schedule a pickup by calling (805) 736-7666. A personal aide may accompany a fare-paying qualified rider at no charge. Eligibility certification is required to use this service.

“These improvements reflect the City’s continued commitment to address the evolving mobility needs of our community,” noted Richard Fernbaugh, City Transit and Airport Administrator, in a press release on Thursday. “By expanding COLT’s local bus service and introducing a new on-demand service, the city is offering a local transit service that is both easier to use as well as designed to address the mobility needs of a greater number of Lompoc Valley residents.”

To support these service enhancements, COLT will implement a fare adjustment.

Effective Tuesday, Sept. 2, the one-way Adult and Student fare will be $1.50. The one-way fare for seniors, persons with disabilities, and Medicare cardholders will be 75 cents. Children aged six and younger will continue to ride free when accompanied by a fare-paying adult.

To ensure local transit remains affordable, the city will introduce a day pass offering unlimited rides on the fixed-route service.

Pricing for the day pass is $3.75 for adults, $3.20 for students, and $1.85 for seniors.

COLT will continue to offer its popular 10-ride punch passes and monthly passes.

For more information about the new H Street Shuttle, COLT RIDE, updated fares, and free trip planning assistance, you can visit the City of Lompoc Transit webpage, or call City of Lompoc Transit at (805) 736-7666.