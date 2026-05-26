Community gathers in Lompoc to honor Central Coast's fallen service members

The legacy of fallen service members across the Central Coast was honored this Memorial Day in Lompoc as veterans, families, and community members gathered to remember those who never made it home.

"We have a big group of veterans groups that support this program because they know the importance to not forget those before us who sacrificed it all," said Soledad Kennedy, Marine Corps veteran.

Monday's ceremony brought together veterans organizations, active duty service members, and community members from across the Central Coast, many gathering to honor both national sacrifice and local legacy.

"Young children need to be taught, you know, war is about freedom. Unfortunately, that we don't, you know, all come back, but there's a purpose for it," Kennedy said.

The ceremony also highlighted Lompoc's longstanding connection to the military community, with leaders from Vandenberg Space Force Base taking part in the day's remembrance.

"We could be here all day to talk about the heroics of all the people who have lived here, that have committed their lives to our nation's cause," said Lt. Col. Andrew Singleton, 2nd Space Launch Squadron Commander. "It's my honor to represent, to name just a few of them."

For many veterans attending, Memorial Day is also a time to reflect on the people they served beside and the responsibility of carrying their memory forward.

"This Memorial Day for me is a remembrance of my Marine veterans, my Marine brothers and sisters, you know, that lost their lives in several actions," said Jason Wigginton, Marine Corps veteran. "It's important to me that we as a community come together not just on Memorial Day but try to do it every day as much as possible."

