Community members gather for a turkey trot in Lompoc

Lompoc hosted its annual Turkey Trot at the River Park Fitness Trail off East Highway 246, bringing together community members of all ages for a 3-mile fun run. Kids ages 5 to 12 also got to join the excitement with a separate 1-mile Turkey Dash.

Jose Piña, a visitor from San Jose, shares, “I try to look for something to do, like a raise some work out that I can do in the area, cause I'm pretty new to the area. I've only been here a couple times. So, I came across this Turkey Trot race, and I was, like, all right, let's take it out. And it's pretty good turnout. I love the course. It's a really fast course.

The event wrapped up with an awards ceremony, where prizes were given to first and second-place winners in each category.