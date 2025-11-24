Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityLompoc Valley

Actions

Community members gather for a turkey trot in Lompoc

LOMPOCTURKEYTROT.jpg
KSBY
LOMPOCTURKEYTROT.jpg
Posted

Lompoc hosted its annual Turkey Trot at the River Park Fitness Trail off East Highway 246, bringing together community members of all ages for a 3-mile fun run. Kids ages 5 to 12 also got to join the excitement with a separate 1-mile Turkey Dash.

Jose Piña, a visitor from San Jose, shares, “I try to look for something to do, like a raise some work out that I can do in the area, cause I'm pretty new to the area. I've only been here a couple times. So, I came across this Turkey Trot race, and I was, like, all right, let's take it out. And it's pretty good turnout. I love the course. It's a really fast course.

The event wrapped up with an awards ceremony, where prizes were given to first and second-place winners in each category.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community