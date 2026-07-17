Death of servicemember reported at Vandenberg Space Force Base

Officials at Vandenberg Space Force Base say an incident Thursday morning resulted in the death of a servicemember.

The incident, which has not been disclosed, reportedly happened on base at about 11:30 a.m.

“We are absolutely devastated by the loss of one of our own,” said Col. James Horne, commander of Space Launch Delta 30. “Our prayers are immediately with the parents and loved ones receiving this heartbreaking news. We mourn alongside them, and we are mobilizing every resource to support them.”

The name and rank of the servicemember who died have not yet been released.