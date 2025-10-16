Detectives investigating disappearance of 9-year-old Vandenberg Village girl

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they investigate the disappearance of a child from Vandenberg Village.

Sheriff’s officials say their investigation began on Tuesday, Oct. 14, when a school administrator reported that 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard had been absent for a prolonged period of time.

Deputies reportedly tried to contact Melodee and her mother, Ashlee Buzzard, at their home in the 500 block of Mars Avenue but the child was not there, and sheriff’s officials say there was no clear explanation provided for her whereabouts.

Detectives say they have been unable to confirm any recent sightings of Melodee, and the last verified contact with her was approximately one year ago. The photo provided of her was reportedly taken two years ago.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen Melodee or had any type of contact with her in the past year to contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (805) 681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.