Dolly Parton honored by Lompoc bookmobile program

Lompoc’s Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile is set to honor the late Dolly Parton with a special “Books and Bubbles” story time on Sept. 25.

Families and caregivers are encouraged to bring their children to Ryon Memorial Park at 10:30 a.m. for a morning of bilingual read-alouds, singing and dancing to celebrate Parton’s life.

Representatives from the Northern Santa Barbara County United Way will also be in attendance, providing information and materials related to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Founded by Parton in 1995, the program aims to gift free books to children across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and Republic of Ireland.

Since the program’s start, more than 332,411,218 books have been donated, according to the Imagination Library website.

Families attending the “Books and Bubbles” storytime are encouraged to enroll in the free program.

The event, hosted on “Dolly Day,” is a reference to Parton’s famous song, “9-5.”