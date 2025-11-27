Eddie's Grill in Lompoc handing out 1,000 tri-tip sandwiches on Thanksgiving

Eddie's Grill in Lompoc is giving back to the community this Thanksgiving with its tri-tip sandwich giveaway.

Restaurant managers say they are handing out 1,000 tri-tip sandwiches to community members on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the H Street location.

Restaurant owner Carlos Villa tells KSBY the giveaway is particularly important this year.

"As a local business, we want them to understand it's been a difficult year, you know, for businesses, for a lot of people. You know, the government shutdown affected a lot of people," Villa said.

This marks the second time Eddie's Grill in Lompoc has hosted a food giveaway on Thanksgiving.

Last year, Villa says the restaurant handed out 1,000 breakfast burritos.

"Talking to my coworkers and employees, I presented this idea, and I told them, 'Listen, if you guys donate your time, I'll donate all the food, and we can get it done if you guys think it's a nice thing we can do for the community.' And they all agreed," Villa said.

Thursday's tri-tip giveaway is reportedly first-come, first-serve.

Villa says he hopes to make the giveaway a yearly event.

"If we can do it every year, I'd be more than happy to do it. I want to make it a tradition," he said.