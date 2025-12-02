Family-owned Lompoc restaurant rebrands with expanded menu

A longtime Lompoc restaurant has reopened with a new name and updated look.

Herb Home Thai is now Izzie's Foodies Place.

According to the business's Instagram page, the restaurant has expanded its menu, keeping its traditional Thai dishes while also offering some popular local favorites.

The owners tell KSBY the economy and cost of ingredients led them to go in a new direction. They say they now offer more affordable Asian, American and Mexican menu items.

"Everyone can come in the one place. Like, if they’re a student, a teenager, parent, grandparents, and mom can be together in the one place,” said co-owner Tiwaporn Kaewbang.

Izzy's Foodies Place is located at 426 North H St. and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner every day.