Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityLompoc Valley

Actions

Father held to answer on charges stemming from deadly Lompoc crash

Image (47).jpg
KSBY
A photo, flowers and stuffed animals up near the site of the Nov. 20, 2025 crash that killed to young girls near Lompoc.
Image (47).jpg
Posted
and last updated

Nearly a year after a crash on Harris Grade claimed the lives of two young girls outside Lompoc, a judge ruled the case against their father will move forward.

During a preliminary hearing Friday in a Lompoc courtroom, a Santa Barbara County judge ruled there is enough evidence to uphold the charges against Brian Hernandez Cervantes of murder, felony child endangerment, felony driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving causing injury.

Harris Grade crash.jpg

The charges stem from a Nov. 20, 2024 crash on Harris Grade where, according to the California Highway Patrol, the now 24-year-old was speeding, driving recklessly and under the influence when he went off the road at a curve and crashed into a tree.

Hernandez Cervantes' two young girls, identified as Stella Aliyah Hernandez, 3, and Luna Alani Hernandez, 7 months, were passengers in the vehicle and died at the scene.

A memorial for the girls that includes their picture, flowers and stuffed animals remains up at the corner of Burton Mesa Boulevard and Harris Grade.

Image (48).jpg

Hernandez Cervantes is due back in court on Dec. 3 to be arraigned on the charges once again.

He's pleaded not guilty and remains behind bars at Santa Barbara County Jail.

KSBY reached out to Hernandez Cervantes' attorney Friday afternoon and is waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community