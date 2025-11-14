Father held to answer on charges stemming from deadly Lompoc crash

Nearly a year after a crash on Harris Grade claimed the lives of two young girls outside Lompoc, a judge ruled the case against their father will move forward.

During a preliminary hearing Friday in a Lompoc courtroom, a Santa Barbara County judge ruled there is enough evidence to uphold the charges against Brian Hernandez Cervantes of murder, felony child endangerment, felony driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving causing injury.

KSBY

The charges stem from a Nov. 20, 2024 crash on Harris Grade where, according to the California Highway Patrol, the now 24-year-old was speeding, driving recklessly and under the influence when he went off the road at a curve and crashed into a tree.

Hernandez Cervantes' two young girls, identified as Stella Aliyah Hernandez, 3, and Luna Alani Hernandez, 7 months, were passengers in the vehicle and died at the scene.

A memorial for the girls that includes their picture, flowers and stuffed animals remains up at the corner of Burton Mesa Boulevard and Harris Grade.

KSBY

Hernandez Cervantes is due back in court on Dec. 3 to be arraigned on the charges once again.

He's pleaded not guilty and remains behind bars at Santa Barbara County Jail.

KSBY reached out to Hernandez Cervantes' attorney Friday afternoon and is waiting to hear back.