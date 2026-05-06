Fire crews show Lompoc residents how to protect homes from wildfires

With the threat of California wildfires now a year-round concern local crews are showing people how to protect their homes.

CAL FIRE and the Santa Barbara County Fire teamed up for a special event on Tuesday in Lompoc.

Crews gathered at Cabrillo High School to showcase active demonstrations on wildfire resilience.

They highlighted fuels reduction work and ways to make neighborhoods safer.

"Preparedness is a force multiplier. So the more prepared we are as a community in whole, the better we are going to be equipped to respond to an emergency when it happens," said Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Garrett Huff.

It is all part of wildfire preparedness week to encourage proactive planning.