Firefighters fight flames at boarded-up Lompoc house

Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 200 block of West Chestnut Avenue in Lompoc on Monday morning.

Officials say they got a report of a fire around 6:30 a.m.

When fire crews arrived they say there was heavy smoke and flames at a boarded-up home.

Fire officials say because of the structural integrity and fire conditions they did not go inside and attacked the flames from outside the home.

The fire was knocked down around 7:30 a.m.

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

