Former Lompoc restaurant Flare rebrands with new menu

A former Asian fusion restaurant in Lompoc has a new name and new menu offerings.

Flare along Ocean Avenue is now Adobo Brasa. The change was made about two weeks ago, leaving some people in the community wondering what happened.

Management says the restaurant has shifted away from its many Korean food items to a build-your-own burrito-style menu, offering burritos, bowls, and wraps.

"We just wanted to try something new. Something fresh for everyone. Same management, just a new menu,” said shift lead and manager Alex Morales.

But not everything is changing. “I know we're still keeping the bobas, we're still keeping the desserts. We just wanted the place to be more livelier, you know. More, you know, more upbeat,” Morales said.

Morales says the community response has been positive so far, but says it may take a few months before all the changes are complete.