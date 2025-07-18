Former Lompoc teacher caught in altercation with demonstrators won't face charges

A former Lompoc teacher caught in an altercation earlier this year won’t face charges.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office says while charges were recommended, the case “was rejected for prosecution.”

The case stems from a February incident on the south side of Lompoc where video showed an altercation between anti-ICE protestors and a Lompoc preschool teacher, later identified as Rebecca Arreola.

In the video, Arreola can be seen and heard shouting at the protesters moments before some sort of physical altercation broke out.

The protestors involved with the confrontation told KSBY community reporter Karson Wells that they had filed a report with Lompoc police.

Following the incident, the Santa Barbara County Education Office confirmed that Arreola was placed on administrative leave.

Arreola has not responded to KSBY’s request this week for comment on her case and the filing determination made by the district attorney’s office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Education Office, Arreola is no longer employed with them.

They did not elaborate any further as to why.