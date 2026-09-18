Healthy Lompoc Coalition celebrates 20 years of community impact

Community leaders, health care professionals and residents gathered Thursday at Rancho Las Lomitas to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Healthy Lompoc Coalition and its work to improve health and well-being in the Lompoc Valley.

Hosted by the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization, the event highlighted two decades of collaboration among local organizations, community leaders and residents focused on improving community health.

The program featured reflections on the coalition’s past, present and future, along with perspectives from community partners.

Organizers also recognized three individuals for their longstanding partnership, leadership and service: Fidel Villanueva of the Santa Barbara County Health Department, Heather Woolsey, senior director of philanthropy and marketing at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, and Maribel Landeros, IPS program supervisor with the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness and a Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization board member.

The celebration brought together coalition partners to reflect on the organization’s impact over the past 20 years and discuss the future of community health initiatives in the Lompoc Valley.