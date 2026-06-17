Historic demolition at Vandenberg Space Force Base

Vandenberg Space Force Base took a major step toward modernizing one of the nation's most historic launch facilities on Tuesday, June 16 demolishing legacy structures at Space Launch Complex-6 to make way for next-generation launch operations.

Base officials say the demolition clears infrastructure that included the Mobile Service Tower, Fixed Umbilical Tower, and Tail Service Masts.

The work follows a 2025 U.S. Space Force outgrant of the complex to SpaceX and is aimed at increasing launch capacity and improving resiliency for future vehicles.

"Space Launch Complex-6 represents six decades of American innovation and our unwavering commitment to securing space superiority," Col. James T. Horne III, commander of Space Launch Delta 30, said.

Construction of SLC-6 began in 1966 to support the Air Force's Manned Orbiting Laboratory program, an ambitious effort to place military astronauts into polar orbit.

That program was canceled before any launches took place. The facility was later redesigned for the Space Shuttle program and went on to support Athena and Delta IV launch operations.

"To maintain our competitive edge in a dynamic space environment, we must accelerate the delivery of next-generation capabilities," Horne said. "We are not just updating infrastructure; we are leveraging industry capabilities to field a more resilient space enterprise, ensuring the United States is prepared to protect our national interests and meet future challenges for decades to come."

Officials add that modernization effort supports broader U.S. Space Force objectives to assure reliable access to space from the West Coast.