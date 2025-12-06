Holiday spirit on full display at Children's Christmas Season Parade in Lompoc

Dozens of holiday floats made their way through Lompoc on Friday evening for the city's annual Children's Christmas Season Parade.

The route began at Pine Avenue and H Street. Community members gathered nearby to watch the holiday festivities unfold.

The theme of this year's parade was "A Hometown Christmas." Local businesses and organizations put together holiday floats for the event, with 90 groups named on the parade list.

After the parade, a tree lighting ceremony was held at Centennial Square.

Free hot cocoa and cookies were provided. The event also featured a special visit from Santa Claus.