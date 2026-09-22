House passes water infrastructure bill with $66M for Central Coast projects

The House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan water infrastructure bill that includes more than $66 million for Central Coast water projects.

The Water Resources Development Act of 2026 now heads to the Senate for final passage. The legislation authorizes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to carry out water infrastructure projects nationwide, including flood risk reduction, ecosystem restoration, and navigation improvements.

U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal secured the funding for his district.

The bill includes $30 million for a new septic-to-sewer project in the Los Olivos Community Services District, $25 million for the City of Ojai to replace aging stormwater pipes installed in the early 1960s, and $6.3 million for the City of Lompoc to modernize its water treatment plant and build a stormwater and flood control system.

The Summerland Sanitary District would receive $3.2 million to upgrade water and wastewater infrastructure, and the City of Solvang would receive $2 million to improve its water supply and distribution systems. The bill also authorizes seawall repair and harbor enhancements for the City of Morro Bay.

Carbajal said he will continue working with colleagues in Congress to ensure the bill is signed into law.