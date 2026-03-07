Inmate missing from FCI Lompoc Satellite Camp

On Friday, at around 10 p.m., Authorities say they discovered that Joephrey Raul Murrieta was missing from the satellite camp near the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Lompoc.

Officials described Murrieta as a 35-year-old Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5'11" and weighing approximately 245 pounds. The United States Marshals Service, FBI, and other law enforcement agencies have been notified, and an investigation is underway.

According to officials, Murrieta was serving a combined 255-month sentence for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and assaulting a federal officer, resulting in bodily injury. The FCI Lompoc II satellite camp is a minimum-security facility.

Anyone with information regarding Murrieta’s whereabouts is urged to contact the United States Marshals Service at (805) 346-2728.