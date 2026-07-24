Inmate reported missing in Lompoc

Federal authorities are searching for Omar Briceno-Quijano after he was discovered missing from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc II around 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 23.

35-year-old Briceno-Quijano is described as a Hispanic man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 197 pounds.

U.S. Department of Justice

After the discovery of his absence, the United States Marshals Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified.

Federal prison officials also launched an internal investigation into the incident.

Briceno-Quijano is serving a 168-month federal sentence imposed by the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, as well as conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The satellite camp at FCI Lompoc II is a minimum-security federal facility.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding Briceno-Quijano's whereabouts to contact the United States Marshals Service at (805) 346-2728.