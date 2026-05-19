"It's kind of senseless." Fence vandalized at Catholic Charities of Lompoc

LOMPOC — Catholic Charities of Lompoc said its fence was vandalized.

The organization, located at North 2nd Street, provides community support services including food assistance, financial assistance, and housing services for low-income community members.

Jeffrey Turcotte, a Catholic Charities of Lompoc board member, said the vandals clipped the fence, but once they got inside it appears they had no clear purpose.

"Seeing that we can't even find what they did. And once they got inside, if they got inside, we don't even know if they went inside. So it's kind of senseless to cut this because there was nothing to take."

This is not the first time the organization's fence has been vandalized. Several years ago, Catholic Charities of Lompoc asked for donations to replace it after a previous incident.