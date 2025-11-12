Judge orders mother of missing Vandenberg Village girl released from custody

The mother of a missing 9-year-old Vandenberg Village girl, who was arrested last week on a felony charge unrelated to her daughter’s disappearance, will be released from custody, a Santa Maria judge ruled Wednesday.

Ashlee Buzzard, 40, has been behind bars at the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria since her arrest on Friday.

A criminal complaint filed by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office charged Buzzard with false imprisonment in connection with a Nov. 6 incident involving a man identified as Tyler S. Brewer.

Brewer, a local paralegal, told KSBY News he knew Buzzard years ago and contacted her to assist with the missing person investigation involving Buzzard’s daughter, Melodee.

Brewer says on Nov. 6, he was visiting Buzzard at her Mars Avenue home in Vandenberg Village when she wouldn’t let him leave.

Buzzard was arrested the following day.

The arrest came nearly a month after Melodee was last seen on surveillance near the Colorado-Utah border while on a three-day road trip with her mother that spanned as far as Nebraska, authorities said.

In court on Wednesday, it was stated that three search warrants have been served at Buzzard’s home so far in connection with her daughter’s disappearance and that she has no criminal history.

Buzzard's attorney argued that his client is not a flight risk and that the complaint was non-violent.

The prosecutor, however, disagreed, stating that a box cutter was involved in the crime and that authorities have discovered she wore wigs and switched license plates on the road trip she took with her daughter.

Buzzard pleaded not guilty to the false imprisonment charge and the judge ruled that she could be released with supervision and must stay away from Brewer. She was also ordered not to possess weapons. Until now, Buzzard had been held at the jail on $100,000 bail.

A few family members from Melodee's father's side were in court for the hearing. Melodee's grandmother, Lilly Denes, was extremely upset by the ruling and also said she doesn't recognize Buzzard at all.

Buzzard stood alongside her attorney during the hearing, her hands crossed, and wearing a sweater. The only words she spoke appeared to be, "Good morning," in a very faint and delayed response to the judge addressing her.

Melodee was reported missing on Oct. 14 when a school administrator reported her prolonged absence.

Authorities have said it does not appear she ever returned home from the road trip she took with her mother.

Buzzard's next court appearance is set for Nov. 19 in Lompoc.

The investigation into Melodee's disappearance remains active, with the FBI assisting the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about Melodee’s whereabouts is urged to call the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Detectives line at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (805) 681-4171 or on the sheriff's website.