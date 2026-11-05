Law enforcement procession honors Lompoc officer battling cancer

Lompoc police are honoring one of their own.

Officer Yobanie Martinez has been battling cancer following a diagnosis earlier this year, according to One805.

A procession involving multiple law enforcement agencies, including Lompoc police, CHP, Arroyo Grande police, SLOPD, and Santa Maria police, transported Martinez from the hospital back to his home in Santa Maria.The vehicles were visible along Highway 101 late Tuesday afternoon.

Lompoc Police Chief Kevin Martin tells KSBY his staff wanted to honor Martinez, who has been with the Lompoc Police Department for about three years, with the procession.

Martinez’s wife also took part.

Nipomo resident Jami Scherrer and her son were on the Tefft Street overpass showing their support for Martinez and the department during the procession.

“This is the least I can do," Scherrer said. "I would like him to know that he is supported through the blue light family. You know, we're all a family, and so I just wanted to show some support."

Officer Martinez was honored earlier this year by Mothers Against Drunk Driving for his commitment to keeping the community safe through DUI enforcement.

