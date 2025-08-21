Local artist returns to Lompoc elementary school, makes murals

A professional artist, whose path was shaped right here on the Central Coast, is returning to where it all started and leaving his mark.

Jose Bustos, a Lompoc native who attended Arthur Hapgood Elementary, won an art contest in 1992 as a 12-year-old in fifth grade.

More than 30 years later, Bustos has created six new murals on campus.

His art is described as paying tribute to the past while investing in the future of Hapgood students.

“I think… that's my main goal to, to inspire the kids, you know, like, for them to, to see, to kind of get the idea of, like, okay, if he can do it, I can do it, you know what I mean?,” Bustos told KSBY about the significance of the messaging.

His latest work includes a celestial-themed mural with affirmations in both English and Spanish, described as honoring the school's dual-immersion program and the community's cultural richness.