Local liquor store sells winning $7,000,000 million lottery ticket

Liquor Emporium in Lompoc announced on Instagram that it sold a winning lottery ticket worth $7 million.

The winning Crossword Xtreme scratcher was reportedly purchased for $30.

“I'm happy, you know. It’s someone from our community, someone local. Bought it in a local store too, you know. So yeah, I’m just happy that the money will stay here with the community," said store General Manager Jaime Nateras.

The local shop located at 1200 Ocean Avenue has been open since 1986 has had one major win in the past when a customer got five out of five numbers in the Powerball winning $322,000.

The owner, Simon Kassis, says he will be investing the store bonus back into the store - adding to inventory and renewing old equipment.

We have reached out to Lottery officials to find out how much the store will receive for that bonus.