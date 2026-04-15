Local taxi service deals with gas price surge

AAA reports gas prices are rising as crude oil costs remain elevated, putting pressure on what drivers pay at the pump, especially taxi and rideshare drivers.

“It affects the company, affects the drivers and it affects the customers.” said Jose De La Cruz, owner of Lompoc Taxi.

De La Cruz says he recently made the difficult decision to raise prices due to rising gas costs, increasing his company’s flat rate from $15 to $17.

“I don't want to do it, but I have to,” he adds.

He says many regular customers were understanding of the change, especially with gas prices nearing $6 a gallon, though some others pushed back online.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices could rise again after oil prices surged following the collapse of ceasefire talks in the Middle East. Prices had briefly dipped earlier in the week, but renewed tensions are now pushing oil higher, which could quickly impact drivers.

Meanwhile, Uber says it plans to roll out a new gas price relief initiative in 2026 to help offset rising fuel costs. The program will include a temporary surcharge on rides, with the extra money going directly to drivers.

