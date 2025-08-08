Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local volunteer presented with plaque after 30 years of service

Warren Arnold speaks during a ceremony in his honor hosted by the Lompoc Police Department.
The Lompoc Police Department presented Warren Arnold, a volunteer, with a plaque on Thursday to recognize his 30 years of service.

Also known as "bike guy," Arnold was responsible for identifying bikes for the police department. He said that it felt like a calling to him and that he wanted to help his community.

“It's been a wonderful experience. It's enriched my life to know what goes on in the police department and how the kinds of people that the police are and... the service they do to the community that mostly goes unappreciated,” Arnold said.

Aside from volunteering at the police department, Arnold was a school teacher for 35 years. Some of the department's police officers were even once his students.

