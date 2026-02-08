Lompoc advances sales tax measure for street repairs to June ballot

Lompoc city leaders want to put a half-cent sales tax increase on the June ballot to address deteriorating streets throughout the city.

The city council voted to move forward with this measure that would add about 50 cents to a $100 purchase.

Alan Gordon, a Lompoc resident, supports the proposed tax increase because it would be shared by everyone in the community rather than targeting only property owners.

"I'm pretty much okay with a tax that's shared by everybody in the community," Gordon said.

Gordon acknowledges the need for street repairs in the city.

"There's definitely streets that are in pretty bad disrepair," Gordon said.

However, other residents feel that even a small increase feels significant when the cost of living is already high.

"Me, as a community member, would definitely appreciate not adding on to what's already difficult times you know?" said Andy Ramirez, Lompoc resident.

While Ramirez acknowledges the streets could use repair, he believes the money could be better used elsewhere.

"It would be more helpful to go to our public works department, police departments and fire departments," Ramirez said.

Currently, shoppers in Lompoc pay an 8.75 percent sales tax. If voters approve the half-cent increase, that would rise to 9.25 percent.

"It's local control. It's our money and it's our roads," said Steve Bridge, Lompoc City Council Member.

City staff say the money would go to street repair and maintenance, starting with the worst-rated roads and alleys using the city's pavement condition index to set priorities.

Councilmember Jeremy Ball says he agrees streets need work but worries a special tax is harder to pass, and if it fails, the city gets no new money.

"What I'm concerned about is making it a special tax which has a really high threshold; we've got to convince 66 percent of people to vote for something," Ball said.

Ball also expressed concerns about limiting the tax to street repairs only.

"If we had a special tax that even was able to pass, we can't use any of those funds to stabilize or to sustain our public safety," Ball said. "My fear would be to have perfect streets and people don't want to go outside because they don't feel safe."

The city council's vote moves the measure one step closer to Lompoc voters this June. City staff will now work on final ballot language.

