Lompoc announces return of Fourth of July fireworks show after hiatus

Lompoc city officials have announced they're bringing back a fireworks show this year after their last show in 2021 at Ryon Park. The city has struggled for years to find a safe location for traditional aerial fireworks displays.

"It's been difficult to have events, meaning those with aerial fireworks shows, since they put the artificial turf in at the high school," said Mayor Jim Mosby.

The city tried other locations, but those options didn't work out long-term. When they held an event at Ryon Park with aerial fireworks, some of the fireworks struck a cell phone antenna, raising safety concerns.

This year, city leaders want to try again, planning a free event with fireworks and other activities. The city has up to $30,000 to spend on the event while keeping some money in reserve for future shows.

Mayor Mosby said most of that money was raised by nonprofits over multiple years. Because previous events were canceled, much of the accumulated funds were returned to the organizations, with a small portion kept as seed money.

"The money accumulated, I think it was close to $80,000, so it was significantly greater than what was needed, so we were able to pass it back to the groups and the nonprofits," Mosby said.

For some residents, bringing back a city-run show is long overdue.

"I think it was sad when they stopped because really there aren't any other shows close to here so it kind of left the residents with just the illegal fireworks, which aren't very much fun," said Deni Overton, Lompoc resident.

Resident Larry Delinger said while the news is exciting, it's important to be mindful of others.

"I know people with dogs dislike them and I understand why, because I am a dog lover," Delinger said.

Fire officials say the return of a city fireworks show doesn't guarantee people will stop using illegal fireworks.

"Whether it'll, you know, keep people from lighting off illegal fireworks or not, I'm not sure about that. People kind of do what they do," said John Steffens, Lompoc City Fire Marshal.

Last year, the fire department issued one citation for illegal fireworks, while police handed out nine citations.

Officials say details for this year's show, including the final location, are still being worked out.

If the fireworks show does happen, the fire department will staff an extra engine for the fireworks fallout area.

Fire officials recommend people stick to safe and sane fireworks if they plan to participate in Fourth of July celebrations.

Lompoc-based nonprofits can apply for a lottery to sell safe and sane fireworks. The city will issue six permits, with applications due by February 1 and the lottery scheduled for February 25.

