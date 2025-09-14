Lompoc bests Cabrillo by 1 point in weekend rivalry match

It was a weekend rivalry game on Saturday as Lompoc and Cabrillo High Schools faced off on the gridiron.

The Braves and Conquistadores renewed their 60-year rivalry, with Lompoc coming out on top this year, 49-48.

Cabrillo won last year, and coming into the game, both teams were undefeated for the season.

While most high school football games take place on Friday evenings, this one was a little different. It was played earlier — at 4 p.m. on a Saturday — due to Lompoc’s stadium being without operating lights.

Last year, they rented portable lights so they would be able to play at night, but on Aug. 5, 2025, the school was approved to order new lights.

Work is slated to be completed in mid-November.