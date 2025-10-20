Lompoc Chalks event brings live art, music, and family fun to Veterans Memorial Building

On October 19, the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building hosted the "Lompoc Chalks" event, a free community celebration featuring live music, food trucks, local vendors, performers, and vibrant chalk art displays. The event also included a Kids Corner with activities like face painting and crafts for children.

Mark Herrier, the executive producer for Lompoc Theater Project, shares, "People have been loving it. We've had a really great turnout, the best artists we've ever had, and we just get stronger each year. And some of these, they've won awards in the country and all over the state. It's pretty phenomenal."

At this weekend’s event, attendees watched artists create chalk art live, with the artists starting their masterpieces early Saturday morning.