Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityLompoc Valley

Actions

Lompoc City Council member facing embezzlement, fraud charges

Lompoc
KSBY/Jacob Dizon
Lompoc City Hall
Lompoc
Posted
and last updated

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office has filed several felony charges against Lompoc City Council member Stephen Bridge.

The eight charges include forgery, grand theft by embezzlement, fraudulent use of a contractor's license number, and identity theft.

According to the DA's Office, the charges involve the misuse of city funds and conduct related to a city rebate program.

Bridge represents Lompoc's District 1. He was elected to the council in 2024.

A city spokesperson told KSBY News, "We are aware of the charges filed against Mr. Bridge today. The city will continue to work with the District Attorney’s office throughout the investigation."

KSBY News also reached out to Bridge, who said he denies the charges but had no further comment at this time.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on December 4.

According to the USGS, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake centered about five miles west of Templeton struck at 9:54 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 18.

4.1 earthquake in San Luis Obispo County felt like being "hit by a truck"

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community