Lompoc City Councilman pleads not guilty to fraud charges

A Lompoc City Councilman has pleaded not guilty to several felony counts against him. Stephen Bridge entered the plea Thursday morning in a Santa Maria courtroom.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office filed eight charges against him on Nov. 18, including forgery, grand theft by embezzlement, fraudulent use of a contractor's license number, and identity theft.

According to the DA's Office, the charges involve the misuse of city funds and conduct related to a city rebate program between February 2024 and June 2025. According to Bridge’s LinkedIn account, he is “a serial entrepreneur and a partner of” multiple companies, including Certain Sparks Music and management and technology consulting firm, BBES.

Both businesses are mentioned in the criminal complaint against him as having received false, altered, forged or counterfeited invoices from a construction company.

The criminal complaint states the grand theft charges relate to just under $10,000 alleged to have been taken from the City of Lompoc.



Outside the courtroom Thursday, Bridge's attorney, Michael Scott, said, "The complaint filed against Mr. Bridge is simply, it’s not proof of anything. It's not evidence. It’s merely an invitation to come to court. Mr. Bridge came to court, he entered his not guilty plea unequivocally. He has committed no crime. He did not intend to defraud anybody. He did not derive any personal benefit from anything or anyone. We would hope that the public would defer judgment until they’ve heard all the evidence and we're confident once that happens, he’ll be found not guilty."

The statement echoes what Bridge said following Tuesday's council meeting, where he stated he would be denying the charges “because I have not committed any crime," adding that he's "confident" he'll be found not guilty as court proceedings unfold.



Bridge also appeared to dismiss calls from the public and fellow city councilmember Jeremy Ball for him to step down or take a leave of absence while the criminal case against him plays out.



Bridge was elected to the council in 2024 and represents Lompoc's District 1.

A city spokesperson previously told KSBY News the City was aware of the charges and would be working with the District Attorney’s office throughout the investigation.



Bridge is due back in court in Santa Maria on Jan. 15.