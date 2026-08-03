Lompoc City Hall donates free backpacks to local K-12 students

As students prepare to return to school for the 2026–27 school year, the City of Lompoc is hosting a free backpack giveaway.

K–12 students within the Lompoc School District may enter the raffle through Thursday, August 6, free of charge.

Community members who want to enter a student in the raffle can submit a nomination at Lompoc City Hall, located at 100 Civic Center Plaza. Regular business hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Recipients of backpacks will be selected at random, and winners will be notified by telephone on Friday, August 7.

Employees of the Treasury and Utility Billing Division initially proposed the idea for the giveaway, followed by support from all departments within the City of Lompoc.

All school supplies, resources, and backpacks included in the raffle were donated by city employees, and staff volunteered to assemble the backpacks.

The City of Lompoc hopes this initiative will support the community and its students as they enter the upcoming school year.