Lompoc city officials asking for community input on use of grant funding

The City of Lompoc is asking residents for their input on its use of grant funding in the community over the past year.

Officials have prepared a draft copy of the 2024-25 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) on activities funded with federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds between July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025.

The CAPER details achievements made using CDBG funds towards community development goals established in existing approved Consolidated Plan documents.

The city is making the draft plan available for public comment and review for 15 days, from Sept. 24 until Oct. 8.

The report is available for review here.

Community members who are interested in submitting their written comments can mail them to: CDBG Program, City of Lompoc, 100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc, CA 93436, attention: Chanel Ovalle, Community Development Program Manager, c_ovalle@ci.lompoc.ca.us.