Lompoc College Park improvement project begins

Improvement work at Lompoc’s College Park began Monday, Oct. 19, with the park closing to the public for the duration of construction.

The closure is intended to allow construction activities to proceed safely and efficiently.

Construction work will also impact parking at the Lompoc Aquatic Center. Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and allow additional time for parking. Aquatic Center visitors should also follow all posted signs and construction-related advisories.

The city said it appreciates the community’s understanding and patience while College Park is improved for residents and visitors.

For additional information, community members can contact the City of Lompoc Parks and Recreation Department.