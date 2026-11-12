Lompoc community honors veterans and celebrates new location of Vietnam Memorial

Veterans were honored in Lompoc on Wednesday, with a special tribute to those who served in Vietnam.

The community gathered at the Veterans Memorial Building for its annual Veterans Day ceremony.

The event honored U.S. military veterans of all wars and included a dedication for the relocated Vietnam Memorial, commemorating those who served during the Vietnam era.

"I think we'll be able to have more Vietnam veterans sit and be able to reflect in peace. Families especially can, you know, know that they're not forgotten," said Soledad Kennedy, Lompoc Veterans and Associates Council Chairwoman.

The Vietnam Memorial was moved from River Park to the Lompoc Veterans' Memorial Building.

