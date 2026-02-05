Lompoc completes RV campground upgrade as part of tourism revitalization effort

A long-anticipated upgrade is now complete at the Riverpark RV Campground in Lompoc, and city leaders say it's just one piece of a larger revitalization effort to attract more tourism.

Wendy Coxsey, who currently resides at the Riverpark RV Campground, experienced what it was like to see bulldozers knock down trees on the site, but she believes it will help the city in the long run.

"Now that I see the finished product, it's very nice," Coxsey said.

She believes the improvements will encourage local residents to invite family members to visit.

"People who live in town, they'll call their relatives and say, 'Why don't you come down? We can get you a place at River Park,'" Coxsey said.

City leaders say that excitement is exactly what they're hoping to build by investing in public space that serves both locals and visitors.

"It's been a project that's been on the books for a long time," Mayor Mosby said. "Be a place for the tourism to come to our town and people will really see what we have to offer."

Mosby also says projects like the campground are part of a broader effort to reinvest in Lompoc while maintaining a balanced city budget.

The city had budgeted about $2.9 million for the project over the fiscal years 2024 through 2026.

"Ryon Park has significant upgrades, parking lot upgrades, the walking trail upgrade we have, we're going to be redoing or potentially redoing the stage upgrade," Mosby said. "We're just trying to express and show the people Lompoc is open for business."

Local business owners say those investments matter, especially when it comes to visibility and tourism.

"I think adding value to the city in any way is really beneficial, not only to the residents but like all business owners and travelers, they'll have a nice place to visit," said Bridgette Koenig, a small business owner.

Koenig says projects like the RV campground help introduce Lompoc to people who might otherwise pass it by.

"I think putting us on the map, especially along Highway 1, is super important," Koenig said.

City officials say more improvements are in the works across parks and public spaces, with the goal of supporting local business and making Lompoc a destination for visitors.

