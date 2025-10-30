Lompoc considers new ordinance allowing vehicle towing after 72 hours

Lompoc city leaders are considering a new ordinance that would allow vehicles to be towed if they are not moved after 72 hours, even if the vehicle is being used as someone’s only shelter.

Two measures: Ordinance 1737(25) and Ordinance 1738(25) were introduced at a recent City Council meeting.

The first measure would set a minimum distance that a vehicle must be moved to comply with the city’s 72-hour parking rule and authorize the removal (towing) of vehicles that remain in violation.

The companion ordinance would remove the requirement that an available shelter or safe-parking space exist before police can enforce laws against living in vehicles.

Together, they would tighten the city’s 72-hour parking rule and remove the requirement that an available shelter or safe-parking space exist before enforcement.

Mayor Jim Mosby said the proposal comes after months of complaints from residents about vehicles and RVs left on public streets.

“This is to help people help themselves,” Mosby said. “The streets are for parking, streets are not for storing your vehicles.”

Mosby explained that some owners move their vehicles only a few inches to reset the 72-hour clock. The new ordinance would require a minimum distance for compliance and authorize police to remove vehicles that don’t meet it.

During a visit to a neighborhood with a long-parked RV, Mosby said that’s exactly the kind of situation the city hopes to address.

“This is a classic example of what we’re trying to help address and help these people find a proper place to put their vehicle,” he said.

Crystal Bermudez Mayor Mosby points to one RV in Lompoc that has been stationed for a period of time.

Resident Matthew Thompson supports the change, saying larger vehicles block visibility on narrow streets.

“There’s been numerous times where I’ve pulled out and I can’t see and I’ve almost been hit by cars,” Thompson said.

Service providers worry the ordinances could push unhoused residents further into crisis.

Cassie Roach, program director for the New Beginnings Safe Parking Program, said many people rely on vehicles as their only stable housing.

“People will relocate or it becomes an impetus to engage in services… individuals often buy an RV to have a safe shelter,” Roach said.

If approved, the ordinances would allow towing and removal of vehicles in violation of the 72-hour rule, even if no shelter beds are open. Mosby says the intent is not punitive but to encourage people to seek help.

“We understand people are having difficult times, we’re not trying to be mean. We’re trying to push them to go and help themselves,” Mosby said.

The ordinances are expected to return to the council for a final vote in the coming weeks. Residents can review the proposals and submit comments on the City of Lompoc’s website.

