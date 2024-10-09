Lompoc District Libraries Foundation to host fundraising events

The Lompoc District Libraries Foundation has two upcoming events on the calendar.

Both are aimed at raising funds for the organization's Charlotte's Web Mobile Children's Library.

The bookmobile is used by local children under the age of 12 years old, according to the organization's website.

Lompoc District Libraries Foundation President Melinda Aguirre says the proceeds will go toward the building of a garage for the vehicle.

"We want to keep this bookmobile fresh-looking at all times. When it gets up to see the kids or the schools, wherever it visits, we want it to look refreshed and brand new," she said.

1. Frank Sinatra and Elvis Tribute

The foundation's first event is slated for Oct. 2 at the Anderson Recreation Center in Lompoc.

Organizers say the fundraiser will feature two "jaw-dropping" performances.

Danny Memphis will be impersonating Elvis Presley, and Jerry Costanzo is going to sing in the style of Frank Sinatra.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and the show is set to begin at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $40 each or $75 for couples. They can be purchased by calling (805) 315-8314.

2. Meet the Author Fireside Chat

The foundation will host another event on Nov. 2 at the Grossman Gallery in the Lompoc Library.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Jeremy Ball will moderate a "fireside chat" consisting of four authors.

Buffy Jo Grenier, Catalina McIsaac, N.L. Hinkens, and Paul Woyak are the participating authors.

Tickets for this event cost $25 each and can be purchased upon arrival at the fundraiser.