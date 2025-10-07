Lompoc fast-food restaurant up for sale

A Lompoc fast-food restaurant in the community for decades is on the market.

According to a posting on LoopNet.com, Fosters Freeze on E. Ocean Avenue is for sale with a listing price of just under $2 million.

Owner Bob Bolusan tells KSBY News the restaurant has been in Lompoc since the mid-80s.

Having purchased it in 1998, he says he is now looking to retire.

Bolusan says he’s hoping someone will purchase the business, make some improvements to the 2,681 square-foot building and keep it as a Fosters Freeze. He tells KSBY he is not looking to close.

The restaurant went on the market in July, according to the listing. Real estate agent Rosemarie Dumadara Koerner tells KSBY there has been some interest from potential buyers but no offers as of yet.