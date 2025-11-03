Lompoc High School hosts colorful Day of the Dead celebration

Lompoc High School welcomed community members for a lively Day of the Dead celebration, featuring face painting, arts and crafts, entertainment, and a Catrina contest. Students also created colorful altars to honor loved ones.

Assistant Superintendent Brian Jaramillo shared, “A lot of our schools, families, and parents have come together to create altars that remember those who have passed on and celebrate the tradition as a community.”

Day of the Dead is a vibrant Mexican holiday dedicated to honoring the memories of those who have passed away.