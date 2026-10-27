Lompoc hit-and-run driver located using license plate cameras

Lompoc police say a driver has been charged with hit-and-run after a crash involving a juvenile pedestrian on Monday, October 26.

The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of North H Street and North Avenue.

According to the Lompoc Police Department, the driver took off from the scene. During the investigation, detectives say they used Flock license plate recognition cameras to identify the suspected vehicle.

Police say officers contacted the driver, who admitted to being involved in the crash and was charged with hit-and-run. The pedestrian was not injured.