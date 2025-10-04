Lompoc Hospital Foundation Colorthon raises $28,000 for future clinic

More than 350 runners and walkers took part in the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation’s Colorthon on Sept. 27, raising more than $28,000 to help open a new Lompoc Health – Village Center Clinic.

Foundation officials said the clinic will expand healthcare services in the Lompoc Valley, serving Vandenberg Village, Vandenberg Space Force Base and surrounding areas. The facility is anticipated to open in early 2026, offering primary care, urgent care and specialty services.

“The 2025 Colorthon was an incredible success,” said Foundation President Alice Milligan. “It was a beautiful day, and so inspiring to see our community come together — families, friends and supporters — all having fun for a great cause. We’re especially grateful to the Mission Club for once again providing such a fantastic venue and to their staff for being so welcoming and helpful.”

The 5K event was held at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village. Along the course, volunteers covered participants with brightly colored cornstarch powder, leaving runners and walkers looking like rainbows by the finish line. Groups, families and individuals joined in to blend community fun with philanthropy.

“Thanks to the generosity of our participants, sponsors and volunteers, we raised more than $28,000 this year to support the opening of a new health clinic in our community,” Milligan said. “This is a major step forward in expanding access to care for local residents.”

“We are incredibly grateful to the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation and everyone who participated in this year’s Colorthon 5K for the generous $28,000 donation,” said Lompoc Valley Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Yvette Cope. “This support brings us one step closer to opening the new Lompoc Health – Village Center Clinic, which will expand access to care for our community. It’s inspiring to see how our community comes together — not just to have a colorful day of fun and celebrate, but to invest in a healthier future for everyone.”

